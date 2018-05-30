Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2018) - Chelsea Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTC Pink: COGLF) ("Chelsea" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 and its related management's discussion and analysis with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

