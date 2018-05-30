

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - ABC on Tuesday canceled its hit sitcom 'Roseanne' after the show's star Roseanne Barr made a racist tweet.



'Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,' ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said.



US comedian Roseanne Barr created an uproar on Twitter and Facebook after she posted a racist tweet likening an African-American former Obama aide to an ape. Barr said that Valerie Jarrett, an African-American, was the child of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.



She later apologized to Jarett and to all Americans, however, defended her remarks by saying it was a 'joke' but 'in bad taste'.



Disney CEO Bob Iger on Twitter said that ABC's decision was 'only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.'



Pre-production was already underway on a second season, which was scheduled for Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall.



Barr's talent agency, ICM Partners, also dropped her on Tuesday.



'What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency,' the agency said in a statement. 'Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.'



Meanwhile, comedian Wanda Sykes also said she won't be working on the second season of ABC's 'Roseanne.' 'I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC,' Sykes wrote in a tweet.



