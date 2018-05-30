ADOMANI, Inc.: ADOMANI(R) to Present at LD Micro 8th Invitational on June 4, 2018

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2018 / ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM), a provider of advanced zero-emission and hybrid vehicle drivetrain solutions and purpose-built electric vehicles, today announced that Jim Reynolds, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael K. Menerey, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the LD Micro 8th Invitational at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The presentation by Reynolds and Menerey will include discussions on ADOMANI's latest drivetrain procurement with partner Blue Bird Corporation, as well as other exciting new opportunities in the commercial EV space.

'I'm looking forward to presenting at this year's LD Micro Invitational, an exceptional group of U.S.-based institutions,' said Reynolds. 'ADOMANI® is an innovative organization that builds partnerships with industry leaders in the zero-emission electric vehicle market. We're excited to see orders increasing for our zero-emission all-electric drivetrains and look forward to launching other commercial vehicle products over the next year.'

Reynolds and Menerey are scheduled for a number of one-on-one meetings throughout the day. To schedule a meeting, please contact James Carbonara at Hayden IR, whose information is below. To view ADOMANI's profile, please visit https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ADOM.

The LD Micro 8th Invitational will highlight many of the most influential companies in the micro-cap space, including top performers from the past decade, as well as the next generation of names looking to make their mark. The conference will be held June 4-6, 2018, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, California.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million and $300 million.

About ADOMANI®

ADOMANI, Inc. is a provider of zero-emission electric and hybrid vehicles and replacement drivetrains that is focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership. ADOMANI® helps fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology and address the challenges of traditional fuel price instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. ADOMANI® designs and causes to be designed advanced zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for use in new school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospectus or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by ADOMANI® with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expects," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipates," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, ADOMANI® undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

