ASSOCHAM Pharma Excellence Awards 2018 Privileged Veeda Clinical Research With 'Best Clinical Research 2018' Award

On 9th May 2018, Veeda Clinical Research an Independent Indian CRO has been honored with Best Clinical Research 2018 by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) Pharma Excellence Awards held at New Delhi.

ASSOCHAM is a not-for-profit apex trade association in India. It represents the interests of trade and commerce in India and acts as an interface between industry, government and other relevant stakeholders on policy issues and initiatives. PHARMA excellence awards have been created to recognize and reward the outstanding accomplishments made in pharmaceutical industry.

Due to inventive thinking and inimitable ways, Veeda CRO has managed to attain phenomenal results. The award goes to the clinical research organization that best demonstrates an ongoing commitment to improve clinical research services in India. This award is a testimony to Veeda's commitment in supporting all stakeholders - sponsors, investigators, and patients, through highly ethical, transparent and best-in-class services.

"We are proud to receive this award as it is a testament to the hard work that our team dedicates every day in the pursuit of quality. The teams of nearly 1000 people at Veeda are all like-minded, driven people who strive for excellence," said Mr. Binoy Gardi & Mr. Apurva Shah GMD of Veeda CRO.

Veeda is committed to providing its clients with top level performance and execution that enhances its competitiveness in today's rapidly changing and fast growing segments of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Receiving this award is a clear reflection of Veeda's success, driven by its deep scientific knowledge and service-oriented approach. The recognition corroborates the value Veeda continues to add to its clients.

About Veeda CRO

Veeda CR is a privately owned independent CRO with no conflict of interest. Veeda is committed to serve its customers with the Best-in-Class Scientific Expertise and Demonstrated Regulatory Compliance. Veeda CR is a trusted partner of choice for conduct of healthy Volunteer BA/BE studies, Patient based PK End-point and PD-End point studies. Currently Veeda is working with 10 out of top 15 pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Veeda has an exemplary regulatory track record of completing 28 USFDA, 5 ANVISA, 4 WHO, 3 MHRA, 1 AGES, 1 ANSM, 1 MCC, 11 DCGI audits successfully till date.

