

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - STS Group AG said it has set the offer price at 24 euros per share, together with the sole shareholder Mutares AG, which is selling shares, and in consultation with the Initial public Offering syndicate banks. Against the background of the challenging market environment on today's price fixing the issuance of the offered shares is thus slightly below the original price range of 26 euros to 32 euros per share.



In total, 2.30 million STS Group AG shares were placed. Of this amount, 1 million shares came from a capital increase against cash contributions and a further 1 million shares from the portfolio of Mutares AG.



In addition, 300,000 shares were issued from the holdings of Mutares AG in connection with a surplus allocation. Based on the final offer price, the total placement volume is approximately 55 million euros. Of this amount, STS Group AG received 24 millioneuros gross. Despite the slightly lower issue proceeds due to the final offer price, STS Group AG is still planning to use the proceeds from the IPO as described in the securities prospectus.



STS Group AG shares are expected to be traded on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 1 June 2018 (ticker symbol SF3, GSIN A1TNU6, ISIN DE000A1TNU68).



