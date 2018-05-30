

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the headline results from PIONEER 2, the second phase 3a trial with oral semaglutide for treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. Oral semaglutide is a new GLP-1 analogue taken once daily as a tablet.



The 52-week, open label trial investigated the efficacy and safety of 14 mg oral semaglutide compared with 25 mg empagliflozin in 816 people with type 2 diabetes, inadequately controlled on metformin. The confirmatory endpoints were defined after 26 weeks of treatment.



Two distinct statistical approaches to evaluating the effects of oral semaglutide were applied in the PIONEER 2 trial; a primary statistical approach required by recent regulatory guidance evaluating the effect regardless of discontinuation of treatment and use of rescue medication, and a secondary statistical approach describing the effect while on treatment and without use of rescue medication.



The trial achieved its primary objective according to the primary statistical approach by demonstrating a statistically significant and superior improvement in HbA(1c) with oral semaglutide compared to empagliflozin at 26 weeks.



Difference in weight loss at 26 weeks between oral semaglutide and empagliflozin was not statistically significant when applying the primary statistical approach.



When applying the secondary statistical approach, people treated with 14 mg oral semaglutide achieved a statistically significant improvement in HbA(1c) of 1.4% at 26 weeks and 1.3% at 52 weeks, compared to an improvement in HbA(1c) of 0.9% and 0.8% with 25 mg empagliflozin at 26 and 52 weeks, respectively.



The 14 mg dose of oral semaglutide demonstrated weight loss of 4.2 kg at 26 weeks and 4.7 kg at 52 weeks versus 3.8 kg with 25 mg empagliflozin at both 26 weeks and 52 weeks. The increased weight loss with oral semaglutide was statistically significant compared to empagliflozin at the 52-week time point.



In addition, applying the secondary statistical approach, the American Diabetes Association treatment target of HbA(1c) below 7.0% was achieved by 72% of people treated with 14 mg oral semaglutide compared with 47% of people treated with 25 mg empagliflozin at 52 weeks.



The PIONEER phase 3a clinical development programme for oral semaglutide is a global development programme with enrolment of 8,845 people with type 2 diabetes across 10 clinical trials, which are all expected to complete in 2018.



