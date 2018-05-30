

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said that it will invest $388 million to expand and upgrade its engine manufacturing operations in Montgomery, Alabama, and create 50 new jobs.



The company noted that it will spend about $40 million to build a new engine head machining facility that will be completed in November and operational by mid-2019. The rest of the investment will go toward equipment and updating its existing engine plant to support production of Sonata and Elantra sedans.



