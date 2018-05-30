

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) said it has begun direct operations in India, following seven years of doing business in the country through a distributor, Vattikuti Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



In support of the company's commitment to India, Intuitive also named Mandeep Singh Kumar as its general manager. Mandeep will direct and implement Intuitive's in-country strategy and commercial operations. He has more than 20 years of global business experience in health care, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and advertising. Most recently, Mandeep served as the chief commercial officer for GE Healthcare, India and South Asia.



Intuitive's sixth international office will be headquartered in Bengaluru, where employees in sales, marketing, field service engineering, and business operations will be based to support customers throughout the country. More than 65 da Vinci surgical systems are currently in use in India, with surgeons performing robotic-assisted procedures in urology, gynecology, thoracic, and general surgery.



More than 60 former Vattikuti employees became a part of Intuitive India's business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



