

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower and the safe-haven yen strengthened on Wednesday following the overnight sell-off on Wall Street amid worries about the political turmoil in Italy. In addition, crude oil prices fell overnight for the fifth straight session.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 302.51 points or 1.35 percent to 22,055.92, off a low of 22,051.97 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 2 percent, while Sony, Canon and Panasonic are all down more than 1 percent each.



Automaker Toyota is declining 2 percent and Honda is lower by more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell for the fifth straight session overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Fuji Electric and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are losing more than 4 percent each, while Sony Financial and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are down almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday following the long holiday weekend as traders used concerns about the political uncertainty in Italy as an excuse to sell stocks. Italy's president has appointed a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget after weeks of uncertainty.



The Dow plunged 391.64 points or 1.6 percent to 24,361.45, the Nasdaq fell 37.26 points or 0.5 percent to 7,396.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 31.47 points or 1.2 percent to 2,689.86.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled for the fifth straight day on Tuesday in catch-up trade after the Memorial Day break. July WTI oil declined $1.15 or 1.7 percent to settle at $66.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



