

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Exelon Corp. (EXC) issued a statement in response to the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's filing in the lawsuit challenging Illinois' Future Energy Jobs Act.



Exelon said, 'Today the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the courts that states are free to favor clean nuclear energy over pollution-emitting energy from coal, oil and natural gas power plants. We remain confident that the courts will uphold the view of policymakers and regulators who support the continued operation of Illinois' nuclear plants and the environmental benefits they provide for consumers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX