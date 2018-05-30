

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP, CP.TO) and System Council No. 11 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers or IBEW said that they have reached a tentative three-year deal.



CP President and CEO Keith Creel thanked the IBEW bargaining committee for their hard work and their creativity. 'We have come through a number of challenging years to become an operational leader,' Creel said. 'I look forward to working with this union to become the employer of choice.'



The company stated that the tentative agreement ensures that IBEW employees remain on the job and passenger operations are not impacted.



