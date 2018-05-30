

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are declining on Wednesday, extending a global sell off, as the political turmoil in Italy and its impact on the long-term health of the euro zone weighed on investor sentiment.



Markets fear that a snap election in Italy will turn into referendum on the country's euro membership. Worries about renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China also weighed on the markets.



The Australian market is declining, led by banks. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 35.00 points or 0.58 percent to 5,978.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 33.60 points or 0.55 percent to 6,088.10.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are lower in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.5 percent.



ANZ Banking has sold its New Zealand pension business OnePath Life NZ for NZ$700 million to specialist insurance group Cigna as part of its divestment plans.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are down almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent.



Oil stocks are weak after crude oil prices fell for the fifth straight session overnight. Oil Search is down more than 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is lower by almost 1 percent, while Santos is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is rising more than 1 percent while Newcrest Mining is declining more than 1 percent after gold prices edged lower overnight.



In economic news, the Australia Bureau of Statistics will release building approval figures for April today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7489, down from US$0.7535 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is notably lower and the safe-haven yen strengthened amid worries about the political turmoil in Italy.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 302.51 points or 1.35 percent to 22,055.92, off a low of 22,051.97 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is declining more than 2 percent, while Sony, Canon and Panasonic are all down more than 1 percent each.



Automaker Toyota is declining 2 percent and Honda is lower by more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is losing 0.3 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is lower by more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell for the fifth straight session overnight.



Among the market's worst performers, Fuji Electric and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are losing more than 4 percent each, while Sony Financial and Kawasaki Heavy Industries are down almost 4 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 108 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia are all losing more than 2 percent each, while Shanghai is down almost 2 percent. Hong Kong and Taiwan are down more than 1 percent each, and Indonesia is also lower. Bucking the trend, New Zealand is edging higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday following the long holiday weekend as traders used concerns about the political uncertainty in Italy as an excuse to sell stocks. Italy's president has appointed a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget after weeks of uncertainty.



The Dow plunged 391.64 points or 1.6 percent to 24,361.45, the Nasdaq fell 37.26 points or 0.5 percent to 7,396.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 31.47 points or 1.2 percent to 2,689.86.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index both dropped by 1.3 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled for the fifth straight day on Tuesday in catch-up trade after the Memorial Day break. July WTI oil declined $1.15 or 1.7 percent to settle at $66.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX