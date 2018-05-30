Public Relations Office Phone: +81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, May 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) will start to supply 'low-carbon' hydrogen gas, made from used plastics (low-carbon hydrogen), as an energy source for fuel cells. SDK's Kawasaki Plant will supply 'low-carbon' gas to the KAWASAKI KING SKYFRONT TOKYU REI HOTEL, which will open on June 1, 2018.In 2003, SDK's Kawasaki Plant introduced a method to extract hydrogen, which is used as a raw material to produce ammonia, from used plastics. By utilizing used plastics as raw material, this hydrogen production method not only reduces consumption of fossil fuels but also promotes reuse of CO2 gas, which is generated as a by-product of the hydrogen extraction process, by converting it into dry ice. Thus this hydrogen production method considerably lowers the burden on the environment from that of conventional production method.SDK's "Demonstration Project to Promote Local Consumption of Locally Produced Low-carbon Hydrogen Gas Made from Used Plastics" has been accredited as an official project under the framework of "FY 2015 Regional Cooperation and Low-carbon Hydrogen Technology Demonstration Project" commissioned by the Ministry of Environment. SDK's project has also been accredited as a part of "Kawasaki Eco-town Project," which is promoted by Kawasaki City.This is the first case in the world to introduce low-carbon hydrogen gas made from used plastics into fuel cells set up in a hotel. KAWASAKI KING SKYFRONT TOKYU REI HOTEL will use low-carbon hydrogen as energy source to be converted into electricity and heat through large-sized fuel cells.SDK has been promoting its products and technologies aiming to contribute to solving social problems including global environmental, energy, and natural resource issues. SDK will continue contributing to creation of sustainable society through development of environment-friendly products and production processes.