

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in April, preliminary figures from the ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Wednesday.



Retail sales climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 1.0 percent rise in March. Meanwhile, sales were expected to increase the same by 1.0 percent.



It was the sixth successive monthly rise.



Month-on-month, retail sales advanced a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent in April, exceeding economists' forecast for an increase of 0.5 percent.



