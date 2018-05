LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices continued to fall in May, the British Retail Consortium reportedly said Wednesday.



The BRC-Nielsen shop price index declined 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, the biggest fall since January 2017.



Prices of non-food products slid 2.5 percent, while food prices rose 1.2 percent as weather, oil prices and other geopolitical factors influenced agricultural markets.



