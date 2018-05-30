

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) announced the China Drug Administration has approved Epclusa for the treatment of adults with genotype 1-6 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. The CDA also approved Epclusa in combination with ribavirin for adults with HCV and decompensated cirrhosis.



The company noted that Epclusa is the first pan-genotypic HCV single tablet regimen approved in China. Epclusa received marketing approval from the U.S. FDA and the European Commission in 2016 as the first pan-genotypic single tablet regimen for HCV infection. It is also approved for use in 54 countries.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX