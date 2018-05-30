sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

142,07 Euro		-0,19
-0,13 %
WKN: A119L0 ISIN: US5488621013 Ticker-Symbol: L95 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
146,01
146,29
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AKER ASA
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKER ASA60,22-3,29 %
LOXO ONCOLOGY INC142,07-0,13 %