Wirecard Expands Cooperation With ENIO to Increase Digitalization and Convenience of Payments at E-charging Stations Across Europe

ASCHHEIM, Germany and GRAZ, Austria, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ENIO supplies advanced technological solutions for the construction and operation of e-mobility charging infrastructures

Wirecard, the leading specialistin digital financial technology, is to equip ENIO's network of e-charging stations with contactless payment methods

Wirecard, the international innovation leader in the field of digital financial technology, is expanding its collaboration with ENIO - the Austrian company supplying technologically leading solutions for the development and operation of charging infrastructure for e-mobility.

Wirecard and ENIO have been cooperating since 2016 to make electric mobility even more attractive for consumers. As a service provider, ENIO operates a Europe-wide service network of over 8,000 electric car charging stations for its customers. Two years ago, Wirecard and ENIO together launched an app with which consumers can find nearby charging stations from cooperating operators and pay on site fully digitally via the app. From now on, users of ENIO's e-mobility infrastructure can also pay with contactless Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards at the charging points without having to install the ENIO app in advance.

Fritz Vogel, CEO and Partner of ENIO said, "In order to ensure that everybody has access to e-mobility, our aim was to create an innovative infrastructure, which in addition to numerous other aspects, includes advanced payment options. In doing so, we are reliant on our partner Wirecard, who, over the past few years, has demonstrated innovative power and reliability in terms of our app and now, for the card-based solution as well. Further major projects with Wirecard are already in the pipeline with the aim of increasing customer satisfaction still further. Ultimately, we have identified the need for approximately 500,000 new charging stations across Europe over the next five years, with an additional four million required by 2030."

Roland Toch, Managing Director at Wirecard CEE, adds, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with ENIO, one of the market leaders in the operation of e-charging stations, and support them with innovative digital payment methods. Together, we can significantly increase the use of e-mobility solutions across the whole of Europe and further drive forward the digitisation of payment processes in the mobility sector."

