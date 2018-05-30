Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for April 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
April 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)
Production in Japan
Toyota
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
Daihatsu
- First decrease in twenty-four months
Hino
- Seventh consecutive month of increase
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First decrease in seven months
Sales in Japan
Toyota
- Decreased
- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,632 units (51.9 percent increase)
- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,899 units (64.5 percent increase)
- 49.3 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
- 31.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase
- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 46,600 units (4.7 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
- 33.1 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point decrease)
Hino
- First increase in two months
- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,100 units (39.2 percent increase); first increase in eight months
- 38.5 percent share of the truck market (6.8 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in three months
- 45.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)
- Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)
Exports
Toyota
- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa)
Daihatsu
- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.
Hino
- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- Ninth consecutive month of increase
Production Outside of Japan
Toyota
- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, and Africa
Daihatsu
- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
- Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
- First increase in three months; record high for April
