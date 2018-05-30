Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, May 30, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for April 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.April 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- Seventh consecutive month of increaseDaihatsu- First decrease in twenty-four monthsHino- Seventh consecutive month of increaseToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in seven monthsSales in JapanToyota- Decreased- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,632 units (51.9 percent increase)- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,899 units (64.5 percent increase)- 49.3 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)- 31.4 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.1 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Thirteenth consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 46,600 units (4.7 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase- 33.1 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point decrease)Hino- First increase in two months- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 2,100 units (39.2 percent increase); first increase in eight months- 38.5 percent share of the truck market (6.8 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three months- 45.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (0.6 percentage point decrease)- Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)ExportsToyota- Seventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, and Africa)Daihatsu- There have been no exports for Daihatsu since May 2017.Hino- Third consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Oceania, the Middle East, and AfricaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Ninth consecutive month of increaseProduction Outside of JapanToyota- First increase in three months; due to increased production in North America, Latin America, and AfricaDaihatsu- Fourth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Tenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First increase in three months; record high for April