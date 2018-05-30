Astea International to Showcase the Newest Version of its Alliance Field Service Management and Mobility Platform at Field Service Forum in Amsterdam

Astea will showcase the upcoming Alliance Enterprise release and Astea leadership will deliver a presentation on increasing customer profitability

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Astea International Inc. (OTCQB: ATEA), a leading global provider of field service management and mobility solutions, announced it will be showcasing its upcoming Alliance Enterprise release at Field Service Forum which starts today, May 30, at the Novotel Amsterdam City in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Attendees will get a preview of the newest version of the award-winning Astea Alliance field service management and mobility platform, scheduled for release this summer. Additionally, Senior Business Consultant Bart van den Hurk will be presenting How the Right Customer Experience Can Maximize Customer Profitability.

"The theme for Field Service Forum 2018 is The Future of Customer Engagement, which aligns perfectly with the customer-centric design tenet of the newest version of our Alliance platform," said Emily Hackman, director of global marketing at Astea International. "Alliance Enterprise empowers service organizations to answer customers' demands for intuitive, mobile, real-time interactions that provide transparency, visibility and control over the relationship with their service provider. Our customer portal and customer self-service mobile app have been enhanced with features such as appointment booking, live chat with a service agent, and Uber-like visualizations of technicians arriving at a customer site. These are all examples of the kind of smart self-service interactions customers now expect from their service company."

Field Service Forum attendees, be sure to catch the following track session presented by Astea:

Track 3: How the Right Customer Experience Can Maximize Customer Profitability

Who: Bart van den Hurk, Senior Business Consultant

When: Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:30 AM

The latest version of Alliance, formally to be called Alliance Enterprise, will be the most transformative software version release to date for Astea's flagship product. This release will include an entirely new look and feel as well as innovative capabilities designed to maximize the efficiency of service operations, digitize and improve the customer experience, improve the effectiveness of field workers and help organizations compete in the face of a global talent war for skilled labor.

Alliance Enterprise will also offer advanced scheduling of both third party resources and contingent workers via today's most popular worker portals. It will also enable Just-in-Time Service by integrating with the most popular carriers to coordinate parts delivery dates with technician arrival dates. Alliance Enterprise will also deliver greater intelligence via multiple mediums, including embedded and external business intelligence, reporting, dashboards and scorecards, to any stakeholder in an organization's service ecosystem. Information will be accessible via any of the new native applications and portal interfaces that are part of the expanded Alliance mobility applications. Customers, crew chiefs, partners, executives and technicians can now each connect to critical business applications and emerging technologies utilizing native applications that build upon the award-winning Alliance Mobile Edge application.

About Astea International

Astea International is a global leader in field service and mobile workforce management, including all the cornerstones of full service lifecycle management: customer management, service management, asset management, forward and reverse logistics management and mobile workforce management and optimization. Astea technology helps the world's best service-driven companies generate higher profit while properly balancing customer satisfaction and service levels through proactive communication that creates a seamless, consistent and highly personalized experience at every customer relationship touch point. Astea's solutions unify processes, people, parts, and information to focus the entire organization on the creation of sustainable value in highly competitive, global markets.

