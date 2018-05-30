LifeSize, Inc.: Lifesize Share Takes Meeting Room Productivity to the Next Level

Latest Lifesize Innovation Enables Teams to Wirelessly Present Content With Ease

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesize (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Lifesize-Share-Launch-PR&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-LifesizeShare&cid=7011B000001xRgc), a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, is putting an end to meeting room cables. With Lifesize Share (https://www.lifesize.com/en/wireless-media-sharing?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Lifesize-Share-Launch-PR&ls=Content&ssd=webpage-LifesizeShare-Product-Page&cid=7011B000001xRgc), teams can seamlessly present content during meetings, all without the hassle of finding and connecting the right dongle.

"Lifesize Share makes it remarkably simple to present in meetings without losing precious minutes passing cords and trying to make connections work," said Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "We've seen incredible excitement from customers and partners and a wave of demand."

Offering a truly wireless solution that's effortless to use, Lifesize Share allows any laptop, tablet or smartphone to painlessly connect, present content, queue files and change presenters. Additionally, Lifesize Share doubles as a separate, secure wireless access point for easy guest content sharing, eliminating unnecessary exposure to business networks.

To use, a presenter would simply visit the customized URL via their web browser and select the room. Lifesize Share takes care of the rest, automatically detecting the computer with ultrasonic sound waves and allowing the individual to present an entire screen, a specific application or file, or stream video and audio on the meeting room's monitor.

Lifesize Share starts at $499, and is available now via Lifesize or the Lifesize Partner network.

For more information about Lifesize Share, please visit www.lifesize.com/share (http://www.lifesize.com/share).

See Lifesize Share in action at InfoComm 2018 (June 6-8 in Las Vegas, NV) alongside many other innovations at the Lifesize booth N2434 (https://infocomm18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=booth~N2434).

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video conferencing and collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing service, with award-winning, easy-to-use smart devices designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Lifesize-Share-Launch-PR&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-LifesizeShare&cid=7011B000001xRgc) or follow the company @LifesizeHD (https://twitter.com/LifesizeHD).

Lifesize, Lifesize Share and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

