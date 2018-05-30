LifeSize, Inc.: Lifesize Brings Affordable Video Conferencing to Organizations of Every Size

AUSTIN, Texas, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesize (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Lifesize-Dash-Launch-PR&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-LifesizeDash&cid=7011B000002lQZ0), a global innovator of video collaboration and meeting productivity solutions, unveiled Lifesize Dash (https://www.lifesize.com/dash?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Lifesize-Dash-Launch-PR&ls=Content&ssd=webpage-Lifesize-Dash&cid=7011B000002lQZ1), an affordable, low-risk way to get started with video collaboration for under $1,000.

"While video boosts productivity and drives more efficient meetings, some businesses feel ill-prepared or financially prohibited to implement a solution," explained Craig Malloy, CEO of Lifesize. "Lifesize Dash will enable organizations of every size to experience the benefits of video in the simplest, easiest and most affordable way possible."

Lifesize Dash offers easy-to-use meeting controls, centralized management and automatic updates for a truly effortless meeting experience. The solution works with a variety of approved USB cameras and audio devices from vendors such as AVer, Huddly and Yamaha Unified Communications so customers can create the best meeting room solution for their unique needs.

There are more than 32 million mini spaces or "huddle rooms" worldwide that lack anything more than a phone, according to Frost & Sullivan1. With Lifesize Dash, these rooms can be cost-effectively transformed into collaboration hot spots, enabling more teams to be more productive more often.

"With the increasing number of huddle rooms, it's critical to have video conferencing solutions specifically designed for these spaces that are feature-rich, yet affordable," said Rob Arnold, Principal Analyst with Frost & Sullivan. "These new innovations from Lifesize align perfectly with this trend, and we expect they'll be well received by customers."

Available in the third quarter of 2018, Lifesize Dash will be showcased at InfoComm 2018 (June 6-8 in Las Vegas, NV) alongside other innovations at the Lifesize booth N2434 (https://infocomm18.mapyourshow.com/7_0/floorplan/?hallID=A&selectedBooth=booth~N2434).

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video conferencing and collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing service, with award-winning, easy-to-use smart devices designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com (https://www.lifesize.com/?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=press-release&utm_campaign=FY18-Lifesize-Dash-Launch-PR&ls=Content&ssd=homepage-LifesizeDash&cid=7011B000002lQZ0) or follow the company @LifesizeHD (https://twitter.com/LifesizeHD).

1"Growth Opportunities for Video Conferencing in Huddle Rooms, Global, Forecast to 2022" - Frost & Sullivan, February 2018

Lifesize, Lifesize Dash, and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da7061cd-58c1-4838-a692-11949f2e5384 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da7061cd-58c1-4838-a692-11949f2e5384)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a5305d8-38c8-4686-9e9f-5f7844a3adc5 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a5305d8-38c8-4686-9e9f-5f7844a3adc5)

Media Relations: Maria Galler, Lifesize Matt Burrows, The Hoffman Agency PR@lifesize.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LifeSize, Inc. via Globenewswire

