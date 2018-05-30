

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence improved marginally in May, survey data from Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 43.8 in May from 43.6 in April. The index was forecast to rise to 43.9.



The sub-index for livelihood climbed to 42.1 in May from 41.5 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the component index for income growth dropped to 42.0 from 42.3.



The gauge measuring willingness to buy durable goods increased to 43.0 from 42.7 and the employment index improved to 48.2 from 47.9.



The survey was conducted among 8,400 households on May 15.



