

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open mixed on Wednesday, mirroring mounting concerns about political developments in Spain and Italy and renewed US-China trade tensions.



London copper hit a two-week low on a firmer dollar and oil slid to about $75 a barrel on worries about Saudi Arabia and Russia ramping up production while gold and the Japanese yen inched up on safe-haven buying.



Asian stock markets fell broadly on worries about Italy and on fears the United States would impose further trade measures against China.



The Trump administration said it would impose a hefty 25 percent tariff on the USD 50 billion worth of Chinese goods even as a U.S. delegation is set to travel to Beijing for talks to resolve the dispute.



Benchmark indexes in Japan, Australia, China, Hong Kong and South Korea are declining between 0.6 percent and 2.1 percent.



On the data front, U.K. shop prices continued to fall in May, the British Retail Consortium said. The BRC-Nielsen shop price index declined 1.1 percent year-on-year in May, the biggest fall since January 2017.



Eurozone economic sentiment and business confidence data for May will be released later in the session.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be swayed by reports on private sector employment and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.



Overnight, U.S. markets fell sharply as worries about Italian political turmoil pulled down banking stocks.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as much as 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eased half a percent.



European stocks also succumbed to selling pressure on Tuesday as lingering concerns over the political situation in both Italy and Spain stoked fresh fears about the euro zone.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gave up 1.4 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.5 percent while France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slid around 1.3 percent.



