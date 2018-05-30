The sub-fund Falcon Invest Falcon Global Momentum was admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S as per 26 April 2018. By mistake, the sub-fund was registered in the trading system as an alternative fund admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Alternative Investments Fund (AIF) market. As this placement is not correct, the sub-fund will be moved to "Investment Associations" with Instrument Subtype "Capital Associations" as per 31 May 2018. ISIN DK0060949378 ---------------------------------------------------- Name Falcon Invest Falcon Global Momentum ---------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 152811 ---------------------------------------------------- Short name FIKGLM ---------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK ---------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681288