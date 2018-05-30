

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper announced its Supervisory Board has decided to recommend to shareholders that they reject the request by Cornwall for a special audit. The company said there are no indications for a breach of duty by the Management Board.



The Chairman, Bernhard Reutersberg, said: 'In our view, there is no reason to support the application for a special audit. I am very satisfied with the work of our Management Board and have no reason to doubt the integrity of its actions. The Management Board has very successfully developed Uniper.'



