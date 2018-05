BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS, RBS.L) announced that Ewen Stevenson has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to take up an opportunity elsewhere. The company said its search for a successor will commence immediately.



Chairman Howard Davies said: 'The Board and I are sorry to learn that Ewen has decided to move elsewhere. He will go with our thanks for a job well done and our good wishes.'



