The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 31 May 2018. ISIN: DK0060634707 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Royal Unibrew ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 52,700,000 shares (DKK 105,400,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,700,000 shares (DKK 3,400,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 51,000,000 shares (DKK 102,000,000) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RBREW ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3273 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=681290