

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales expanded for the first time in five months in April, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.



In real terms, retail sales grew 2.3 percent in April from March, when trade decreased by revised 0.4 percent. This was the biggest growth since October 2016. Economists had forecast a moderate increase of 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail turnover advanced 1.2 percent after climbing 1.7 percent a month ago.



Data showed that sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 4.7 percent, while non-food sales advanced 5 percent.



In the first four months of 2018, real turnover climbed 1.7 percent and by 3.1 percent in nominal terms.



