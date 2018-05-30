

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote Plc. (BOY.L) reported that its Group revenue for the four months ended 30 April 2018 was 243 million pounds, 7% higher than the same period last year and 10% higher at constant currency. On a divisional basis, ADE revenues were up 5% to 94 million pounds or up 10% at constant currency, while AGI revenues were up 9% to 149 million pounds or up 10% at constant currency. Within the overall Group result, Specialist Technologies' revenues grew 12% at constant currency.



At constant currency, Car and light truck revenues grew 8%, with continued strong growth in Emerging Markets and good growth in Western Europe, while North American revenues were down slightly. Civil aerospace revenues grew 4%, held back by restrained demand in France stemming from capacity shortfalls in the aerospace industry supply chains.



The Board now expects full year revenue to be higher than previously expected and headline operating profit to be slightly ahead of current analysts' consensus. The company compiled consensus for headline operating profit is 133.1 million pounds with a range of 124.5 million pounds - 140.0 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX