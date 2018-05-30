sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.05.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,79 Euro		+0,04
+0,59 %
WKN: A1C2YJ ISIN: US36268W1009 Ticker-Symbol: 58G 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,73
6,97
10:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC6,79+0,59 %