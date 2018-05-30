Partnership to Provide Insights on the Top Questions Raised From the Past Football Season

Today, STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, and the League Managers Association (LMA) announced a research collaboration project to bring new in-depth coaching insights and football analysis of the style of play of English football.

Coordinated by STATS' artificial intelligence and data analytics teams in collaboration with an LMA technical panel, the report uncovers and examines key trends from this past season and provides new insights into playing efficiency and style of play. Topics include league profiling from a playing style perspective, game management and analysing the effect of substitutions. STATS' team performance tools provide insights for the report.

"This season, we have seen a number of new trends in the EPL, and across football in general, that beg to be examined more closely," said Paul Hunt, STATS Business Development Manager of UK Performance. "Through our partnership with the LMA, we were able to discuss trends with some of the top coaching and managing minds in football. Using STATS' proprietary artificial intelligence technology and best-in-breed data, the report provides new insights on the state of match play today, which can ultimately support LMA members this coming season."

As the Official Technical and Research Partner of the LMA, STATS gets access to LMA members who are able to share and get feedback on industry-leading products and cutting-edge technical assistance through in-person events and member-distributed materials. The latest in-depth report will be the first authored through collaboration between the two organisations and is a genuine first publication of its kind.

"This collaboration will give important insights on some of the most pressing questions our members are asking and explore some of the new trends in football," said Howard Wilkinson, LMA Chairman. "By using in-depth insights from STATS, managers will have the opportunity to analyse the way they, and their competitors, play and make important changes ahead of next season."

The first of its kind report will be released this summer. Visit www.stats.com/lma-analysis-report/ to request access to the report prior to its release date.

For more information regarding this partnership, please contact Paul Hunt, STATS Business Development Manager UK Performance, at paul.hunt@stats.com

To find out more about the LMA and their commercial partnership opportunities please visit www.leaguemanagers.com or contact Alex Smith, LMA Commercial Director, at alex.smith@leaguemanagers.com

