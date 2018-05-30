Trading desk is first in Europe to leverage Amobee's self-service DSP

Amobee a leading global digital marketing technology company serving brands, agencies and trading desks and AMNET France today announced the influential trading desk has become the first in Europe to seamlessly activate programmatic media buying over Amobee's self-service DSP with integrated audience buying across programmatic and social.

AMNET France, a programmatic trading desk headquartered in Paris, works with leading brands and agencies to create ambitious, in-depth marketing strategies that drive results. Through the strategic collaboration with Amobee, AMNET France will provide clients with integrated programmatic services across devices, contents and ad formats, enabling marketers to deliver seamless consumer journeys.

"Amobee's DSP is interesting to us because of its unique ability to address programmatic display, video and social via one single platform," says Marie Le Guevel, CEO of AMNET France. "With valuable audience and campaign insights, Amobee's technology integration also allows us to interact with consumers in a more meaningful way. We're excited to develop this strategic alliance and build momentum through increased efficiency and relevance."

"We're thrilled to see AMNET France embracing the self-service Amobee DSP," says David Barker, Managing Director and Senior Vice President of Amobee EMEA. "The ability to streamline all programmatic strategies from start to finish over one unified platform will not only improve AMNET France's ability to engage with the right consumer at the right time, but will also enrich the brand experiences of consumers."

One of the world's largest independent advertising platforms, Amobee unifies key programmatic channels including all major social media platforms, formats and devices, to provide both managed and self-service clients with easy-to-use data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Simplifying the delivery of advertising across all channels and screens, including video, display, mobile, and social, the platform empowers campaign managers and marketers to make more informed decisions.

About Amobee

Amobee is a technology company that transforms the way brands, agencies and trading desks make marketing decisions. The Amobee Marketing Platform enables campaign managers and marketers to plan and activate cross channel, programmatic media campaigns using real-time market research, proprietary audience data, advanced analytics, and more than 150 integrated partners, including Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world which reaches over 700 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.

About AMNET France

AMNET Trading desk was created in 2012 in France. With more than 200 advertisers today either local or international AMNET programmatic expertise is known for Branding as well as Direct Response campaigns, cross-device activations, DMP creation, and the launch of new digital programmatic opportunities such as TV, radio and OOH.

