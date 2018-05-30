LimaCorporate Celebrating 20 Years of Hip Revision Surgery

SAN DANIELE DEL FRIULI, Italy, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LimaCorporate is proud to announce that the Revision Stem has achieved 20 years of clinical heritage in the Orthopaedic market. This anniversary consolidates LimaCorporate's strong position in the Revision hip replacement market, also thanks to the combination with the Delta-One TT and Delta-Revision TT, the first 3D Printed Revision cups featuring LimaCorporate's proprietary Trabecular Titanium technology. The only technology that boosts over 10 years of clinical heritage in Orthopaedics.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/637371/Lima_Corporate_Logo.jpg )



The Revision Stem allows Orthopaedic surgeons to separate the fixation aspect from biomechanics to provide an ideal stem option for a complex Revision situation. The conical stem design with longitudinal fins is designed to achieve a stable stem fixation, followed by the proper placement of the head with the different proximal body options, enhancing a real intraoperative flexibility. The Delta-One TT and Delta-Revision TT acetabular cups apply the same philosophy even to the acetabular side, thanks to the versatility in reconstructing the biomechanics offered by the spacer system, combined with the Trabecular Titanium proven reliability for the implant primary and secondary fixation.

"I started using the Revision Stem due to its simplicity in use and design inspired by the Wagner philosophy, in which a stable implant fixation is achieved through the conical stem profile with finned section. The Revision Stem combines this design with the advantages of the modularity and the wide availability of proximal bodies offered with different heights; its simplicity arises from the combination of different heights of the bodies of the neck with the stem offered with two lengths, allowing to solve the majority of Revision cases, in combination with Delta-One TT and Delta-Revision TT cups", said Prof. Francesco Benazzo, Fondazione IRCCS Policlinico San Matteo, Pavia, Italy.

The Revision Stem was fully introduced into the market in 1998, and its design is based on the experience gained by LimaCorporate with the LCR stem, released in 1982. Available in more than 40 countries, the Revision Stem, during these 20 years, continues to represent a valid and solid option for many surgeons dealing with complex Revision surgeries who look for a reliable Revision Stem, supported by several papers published with long term follow-up. The Revision Stem has been used in more than 25,000 surgeries to date.

Most recently, LimaCorporate introduced the Revision Stem odd sizes, enlarging applicability criteria, and improved the Instrument Set layout reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative, powerful, and robust solutions to Orthopaedic surgeons.

"The excellence of the Italian innovation and technology, combined with the great contribution coming from Orthopaedic surgeons are summarized in our Hip Revision portfolio. LimaCorporate is reconfirming its role in the Orthopaedic market with a special passion for complex cases, becoming the preferred choice for the experts in this field as our 3D Printed technology allows surgeons to address their patients' needs with a new outlook, including that of custom devices from our ProMade division," said Luigi Ferrari, CEO of LimaCorporate.

About LimaCorporate

LimaCorporate is a global medical device company providing reconstructive and custom-made Orthopaedic solutions to surgeons who face the challenges of improving the quality of life of their patients. Based in Italy, LimaCorporate is committed to the development of innovative products and procedures to enable surgeons to select ideal solution for every individual patient. LimaCorporate's product range includes large joint revision and primary implants and complete extremities solutions including fixation.

For additional information on the Company, please visit: https://limacorporate.com/ .