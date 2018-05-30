Watershed Times for Emergency Water Supplier Water Direct

EARLS COLNE, England, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Emergency water supplier Water Direct has announced multi-million-pound investment into its infrastructure, capability and service portfolio.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698124/Water_Direct.jpg )



https://youtu.be/Z4VqJ1HviuU

2018 will see Water Direct's two-year tanker fleet investment reach £2 million, to further improve the company's ability to respond to water supply interruptions. The company has also invested significantly in developing the additional solutions it offers including its newly re-branded bottled water H 2 gO, a unique, fully recyclable event drinking water supply called the Aqube as well as a series of industry resilience initiatives.

The extensive investment proved timely and was tested to the extreme during the big thaw in March 2018, when, during the busiest period in its 22-year history, Water Direct was called upon to provide more than 11 million litres of water to thousands of homes and businesses across the country on a short timescale.

As the UK ground to a halt during this time, Water Direct began providing alternative, emergency water supplies despite the challenging circumstances. Although the extent of the damage caused by the big thaw was not widely anticipated, Water Direct remained prepared explains spokesman Sven Parris. "The UK's water retailers and wholesalers are well aware that March 2018 was a defining period in emergency water supply planning", says Sven. "As a business, Water Direct has been lobbying for better water supply contingency planning for many years, making major investments in our own infrastructure and developing partnerships with the newly formed water retailers.

"We've faced the results of extreme cold weather and now we're heading into drought season, which can bring equally challenging circumstances. With a further one million pounds recently invested in our water tanker fleet, we're evermore prepared for weather extremes. We want to let the UK know that Water Direct is ready to provide water wherever and whenever it's needed, from a planned events and industrial use, to major national supply interruptions."

In April 2018, Water Direct won the People Award at the Future Water Association Awards and has been named finalists in the 2018 Continuity Insurance & Risk (CIR) Awards for Excellence in Business Continuity in Industry and the 2018 Water Industry Awards for Water Industry Contractor of the Year.

To find out more about Water Direct, visit their website at http://www.water-direct.co.uk

Editor's notes:

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 22 years. In 2017 alone they delivered over 50 million litres of water to their customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest adopters of continuity planning, achieving ISO 22301:2012 by developing contingency planning for water loss.

http://www.water-direct.co.uk

Contact: Liv Morris, Water Direct, livmorris@water-direct.co.uk, +44(0)345-345-1725