

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices increased at a slower-than-expected pace in April, after falling in the previous two months, data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



Import prices climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in March. That was slower than the expected rise of 0.8 percent.



The increase in April was mainly influenced by a 13.1 percent higher energy imports compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, import prices rose 0.6 percent from March, when it remained flat. Prices were expected to grow by 0.8 percent.



Data also showed that export prices increased 0.7 percent annually and by 0.2 percent monthly in April.



