BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:00 am ET Wednesday, Swiss KOF leading indicator is due. The index is seen at 104.7 in May versus 105.3 in April.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc recovered against the yen, it fell against the rest of major counterparts.



The franc was worth 0.9931 against the greenback, 109.54 against the yen, 1.1493 against the euro and 1.3178 against the pound as of 2:55 am ET.



