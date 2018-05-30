FTSE 250 heat treatment provider Bodycote posted a jump in revenue for the first four months of the year on Wednesday and said it now expects full-year revenue to be higher than previously anticipated, with headline operating profit also seen slightly ahead of current consensus forecasts. In the four months to 30 April, group revenue rose 7% from the same period a year ago to £243m, or 10% at constant currency. In terms of divisions, ADE revenues were up 5% to £94m, or 10% higher at constant ...

