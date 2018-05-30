

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) announced launch of fully underwritten 950 million pounds rights issue in connection with Phoenix's proposed acquisition of Standard Life Assurance.



The Rights Issue will result in the issue of 183.52 million New Shares, representing about 46.7 per cent of the existing issued share capital of Phoenix and approximately 31.8 per cent of the enlarged issued share capital of Phoenix immediately following completion of the Rights Issue on a fully diluted basis.



The Rights Issue will be on 7 New Shares at 518 pence per New Share for every 15 Existing Shares.



The offer is to be made at 518 pence per New Share, payable in full on acceptance by no later than 11.00 a.m. on 9 July 2018. The Rights Issue is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately 950 million pounds. The Issue Price represents a 25.1 per cent. discount to the theoretical ex-rights price of 691 pence per Share calculated by reference to the Closing Price on 29 May 2018.



The company noted that the applications will be made to the UKLA and to the LSE for the New Shares to be admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the LSE's main market for listed securities. It is expected that Admission will occur and that dealings in the New Shares (nil paid) on the LSE will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 26 June 2018, the first business day after the General Meeting.



