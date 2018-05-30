Cambridge Pixel's RadarWatch Display Software to Enhance Coastal Surveillance and Small Port & Harbour Security

CAMBRIDGE, England, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Augmented vision is implemented within RadarWatch to fuse primary radar tracks with data from ship (AIS) and aircraft (ADS-B and IFF) transponders and then display this as an overlay to camera video

Cambridge Pixel, a developer of radar display, tracking and recording sub-systems, has announced RadarWatch, its new radar and sensor-agnostic display software application designed for in-country integrators developing coastal surveillance, small port & harbour security, and short-range vessel traffic management system (VTS-Lite) applications.

The Windows-based RadarWatch software application can display tiled maps, S57/S63 electronic charts, video from up to 2 radars and video from up to 16 cameras, within multiple windows and across multiple screens. RadarWatch is compatible with a wide range of radar scanners, including those from Kelvin Hughes, Simrad, Terma and Furuno, and provides a common software architecture that can be scaled to single or multi-sensor installations.

Augmented vision is implemented within RadarWatch to fuse primary radar tracks with data from ship (AIS) and, where appropriate, aircraft (ADS-B and IFF) transponders and then display this as an overlay to camera video. This feature aids the interpretation of a complex surveillance situation enabling a faster response to threats, clarity of decision making and improved situational awareness, as well as enabling features such as slew-to-cue.

David Johnson, CEO, Cambridge Pixel, said, "RadarWatch provides an in-country integrator with a modern, multi-screen, multi-window display solution that fuses information from radar sensors, transponders and cameras to present a consolidated view of maritime information."

"Our product works seamlessly with many different radar and camera sensors and by implementing augmented vision, we can allow targets to be labelled within the camera video footage, easing the burden on the operator and enabling faster, clearer and better-informed decisions," David added.

RadarWatch also features comprehensive alarm logic allowing alarms to be configured based on areas, target activity, or target behaviour. Full recording of sensor data, cameras, network traffic and operator screens is provided by the optional RDR software. Target tracking is provided by Cambridge Pixel's SPx Server, which can run local to the RadarWatch display, or remotely if the radar sensor is distant.

Cambridge Pixel provides integrators with a highly flexible solution. The RadarWatch software accepts open data formats such as ASTERIX and NMEA-0183 and works with Cambridge Pixel's own software modules too, such as SPx Fusion, SPx Camera Manager and SPx Radar Data Recorder.

"This open and modular approach gives systems integrators the flexibility to design and build a complete coastal security solution selecting from us just the functional modules they need to meet the requirements of the particular project," said David Johnson. "This enables them to add their own value and not get locked into an expensive and inflexible coastal surveillance solution."

Cambridge Pixel's radar technology is used in naval, air traffic control, vessel traffic, commercial shipping, security, surveillance and airborne radar applications. Its systems have been implemented in mission-critical applications with companies such as BAE Systems, Frontier Electronic Systems, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Exelis, Hanwha Systems, Kelvin Hughes, Lockheed Martin, Navtech Radar, Raytheon, Saab Sensis, Royal Thai Air Force, Sofresud and Tellumat.

For more information about RadarWatch or other products from Cambridge Pixel, please visit http://www.cambridgepixel.com

About Cambridge Pixel

Cambridge Pixel is an award-winning developer of sensor processing and display solutions including primary and secondary radar interfacing, processing and display components for military and commercial radar applications. It is a world-leading supplier of software-based radar tracking and scan conversion solutions through its modular SPx software, and HPx hardware product range. Based near Cambridge in the UK, the company operates worldwide through a network of agents and distributors.