Wyndham Grand Xi'an South is awarded Global Hotel of the Year in 2017

XI'AN, China, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wyndham Grand Xi'an South today announced it has been awarded "Global Hotel of the Year in 2017" by Wyndham Hotel Group, which recognizes the group's top performing hotel and its staff.

"Receiving this honor is a testament to the incredible work of our hotel teams in delivering top-notch hospitality day in and day out," said Frank Rudis, who served as General Manager since the hotel opening in 2014, "Winning the hearts and loyalty of guests is all about maintaining a quality hotel and cultivating a staff that's passionate about the details; we've succeeded on both fronts, and we'll continue striving to set the bar even higher for what it means to be a 'Global Hotel of the Year'."

To be eligible for the award, the hotel must deliver exceptional levels of service and world class facilities to its guests, and demonstrate strong quality scores, outstanding guest reviews and an unwavering commitment to the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program and its members.

The Wyndham Grand Xi'an South is also recognized as the "Top 25 Hotels in China" winner in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards for Hotels, ranking #1 in Xi'an, China three years in a row. Travelers' Choice award winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.

About Wyndham Grand Xi'an South:

Wyndham Grand Xian South is situated at the key position of the prestigious tourism site 'Great Tang All Day Mall' in Xi'an, just minutes away from Dayan Pagoda, international shopping centers, business pedestrian street and many famous historic heritage sites. The hotel is only 5 minutes driving from Xi'an International Conference Center and Qu Jiang International Conference & Exhibition Center. Wyndham Grand is the top brand of the Wyndham family, and Wyndham Grand Xian South is the first luxury hotel under direct management of Wyndham Group in China. Apart from the ideal location, Wyndham Grand Xian South is designed with both contemporary style and traditional Chinese architectural influence. 565 spacious, elegant and comfortable guest rooms and suites. The hotel brings 5-star dining experiences to a high level of creativity, presenting cuisines from around the world, as well as local favorites at the astonishing restaurants and bars. The hotel also provides an elegant setting for hosting high-level meetings and upscale private events. The versatility of our meeting and function rooms makes event planning an enjoyable experience at Wyndham Grand Xian South.

