TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC Announces 1Q 2018 IFRS Results and 2nd Interim Dividend 30-May-2018 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC Announces 1Q 2018 IFRS Results and 2nd Interim Dividend Moscow, Russia - 30 May 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket, today announces its interim condensed consolidated IFRS results for the first three months ended 31 March 2018. KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1Q 2018 ? Net margin up 44% y-o-y to RUB 14.0 bn (1Q17: RUB 9.8 bn) ? Profit before tax up 68% y-o-y to RUB 7.4 bn (1Q17: RUB 4.4 bn) ? Net income up 70% y-o-y to RUB 5.7 bn (1Q17: RUB 3.4 bn) ? ROE increased to 68.5% (1Q17: 42.8%) ? Net interest margin at 25.5% (1Q17: 26.2%) ? Cost of risk decreased to 7.5% (1Q17: 7.6%) All balance sheet numbers and ratios as of 31 March 2018 below are compared with corresponding numbers and ratios as of 1 January 2018 and have been compiled in accordance with IFRS 9. All changes shown for comparative numbers and ratios also reflect the transition to IFRS 9. ? Total assets increased by 2.5% to RUB 265.8 bn (1 Jan'18: RUB 259.3 bn) ? Gross loans and advances to customers up 5.9% to RUB 176.4 bn (1 Jan'18: RUB 166.7 bn) ? Net loans and advances to customers up 7.8% to RUB 139.8 bn (1 Jan'18: RUB 129.7 bn) ? Share of non-performing loans (NPLs) at 12.6% (1 Jan'18: 13.4%) ? Customer accounts increased by 1.8% to RUB 182.3 bn (1 Jan'18: RUB 179.0 bn) ? Total equity increased by 8.3% to RUB 34.8 bn (1 Jan'18: RUB 32.1 bn) KEY HIGHLIGHTS FOR 1Q 2018 ? In 1Q18 over 370k new active credit card customers were acquired, underpinning net loan growth of 7.8% ? In February 2018, Tinkoff Bank announced the opening of a development hub at the Skolkovo innovation centre to focus on delivering new business solutions based on blockchain, as well as voice and face recognition technologies. The Group now has 9 development hubs across Russia. ? Tinkoff Bank's website was named the best mobile website among Russian banks, according to a review by Google and CXPartners ? In March 2018, Tinkoff Bank was issued a professional securities market participant licence by the Bank of Russia to provide brokerage and depositary services, thus allowing the Bank to further develop its comprehensive investment platform and expand its range of investment products ? The Bank was recognised as the leader among top 30 Russian banks by the number of customer loyalty programmes based on the Bank Customer Loyalty Programmes 2018 survey conducted by Markswebb ? Strong new business development for the reporting period included the launch of multicurrency Tinkoff Black cards and premium Black Edition programme KEY HIGHLIGHTS POST 1Q 2018 ? Tinkoff Bank's market share increased to 11.7% as of 1 May 2018, further solidifying its position as Russia's second largest credit card issuer. ? The Bank of Russia has recognised Tinkoff Bank as a significant credit institution in the payment services market and added it to the relevant register now numbering 36 financial institutions ? Following the issue of a professional securities market participant licence, Tinkoff Bank re-launched its Tinkoff Investments brokerage platform, offering customers a breadth of new capabilities to enable faster and more technologically advanced securities trading ? Tinkoff Bank was a general partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia on 24-26 May ? Tinkoff Bank and the Talent and Success Foundation signed an agreement to launch a development hub at Sirius educational center and to cooperate in a number of areas, including joint R&D projects and working towards a better regulatory framework to support innovation ? Tinkoff Bank and SME Bank signed a cooperation agreement for Tinkoff Bank to become SME Bank's agent for transaction support services with regard to the partner's SME lending programmes Second 2018 Interim Dividend Announcement In line with the Group's dividend policy, the Group's Board of Directors yesterday approved a second 2018 interim gross dividend of USD 0.24 per share/per GDR (with each GDR representing one class A share) with a total amount allocated for dividend payment for Q1 of around USD 43.8 mn. Subject to London Stock Exchange regulations, indicatively the dividend will be payable on 21 June 2018 to those shareholders on the register as at the record date of 15 June 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 14 June 2018. According to the terms of the GDR deposit agreement, holders of the Group's GDRs should receive their dividends approximately 5 business days after the payment date. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Bank, commented: "In the first quarter we delivered strong net income of RUB 5.7 billion underpinned by 44% year-on-year growth in net interest income. We also showed a solid 113% year-on-year increase in total fee and commission income reflecting successful expansion of new business-lines such as Tinkoff SME and Tinkoff Mortgage. With ROE at 68.5% for 1Q 2018, we remain one of the most profitable banks globally. "We continue to actively expand our non-credit business-lines. We have deepened integration of partner products and services such as Booking.com and Afisha restaurants through our award-winning mobile app and Tinkoff.ru platform, as we build out our ecosystem for lifestyle-related spending. We are also developing our investment platform and widening the range of investment products, after receiving a professional securities market participant license from the CBR in March. "Continued robust growth of our core lending business, combined with our goal to remain at the forefront of fintech services globally, requires top-flight human resources. To achieve this, we continue to attract local programming expertise through regional development hubs including Skolkovo, Russian institutions of higher education and other organisations supporting local IT talent and education. Our most recent partnership is with the Talent and Success Foundation, which will partner with us in applied research to harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning. "Five months into 2018, I am happy to confirm that the Group is well on track to deliver the full-year targets that were previously communicated to the market. In line with our dividend policy, the Board approved a 1Q 2018 interim dividend of USD 43.8 bn." FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW RUB bn 1Q18 1Q17 Change Credit cards issued ('000 pcs) 520 450 +16% Credit card 78.6 54.5 +44% transactions Net margin 14.0 9.8 +44% Net margin after credit loss allowance 10.8 7.4 +46% Profit before tax 7.4 4.4 +68% Net income 5.7 3.4 +70% RUB bn 31 March 1 Jan 2018 Change 2018 Total Assets 265.8 259.3 +2.5% Net loans and advances to customers 139.8 129.7 +7.8% Cash and treasury portfolio 96.0 96.3 -0.3% Total Liabilities 231.0 227.1 +1.7% Customer accounts 182.3 179.0 +1.8% Total Equity 34.8 32.1 +8.3% Tier 1 capital ratio 17.0% 17.7% -0.7pp Total capital ratio 17.0% 17.8% -0.8pp CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy ratio) 16.7% 16.3% +0.4pp The Group delivered another strong set of results for 1Q18 following accelerating growth of its core credit card business and the excellent performance of its new business lines. As a result, the Group reported a net income for 1Q18 of RUB 5.7 bn, which translated into ROE of 68.5%. In 1Q18, the Group issued 520k new credit cards. The total volume of credit card transactions in 1Q18 increased by 44% y-o-y to RUB 78.6 bn (1Q17: RUB 54.5 bn). In 1Q18, gross interest income grew by 37% y-o-y to RUB 17.7 bn (1Q17: RUB 12.9 bn), driven by growth in both the loan book and securities portfolio. Gross interest yield decreased slightly to 38.0% in 1Q18, while the interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio came in at 6.8%. In 1Q18, interest expense grew by 16% y-o-y to RUB 3.4 bn (1Q17: RUB 3.0 bn). The cost of borrowing fell to 6.4% in 1Q18 as a result of continued decrease in the deposit rates and growth of individual and SME current accounts share in the funding structure. In 1Q18, net margin grew by 44% y-o-y to RUB 14.0 bn (1Q17: RUB 9.8 bn). The net interest margin (NIM) stood at 25.5% in 1Q18 (1Q17: 26.2%). The Group continues to focus on controlling its cost of risk and efficiently managing the quality of its portfolio. Cost of risk was almost flat at 7.5% (1Q17: 7.6%), while the risk-adjusted net interest margin slightly decreased to 19.6% in 1Q18 (1Q18: 19.9%), both post-IFRS 9. The Group continues to develop its new business lines, all of which are demonstrating robust growth, with the SME business performing exceptionally well and contributing to the bottom line. In 1Q18, the Group's fee and commission income increased by a remarkable 113% y-o-y to RUB 5.8 bn (1Q17: RUB 2.7 bn). At the end of 1Q18, the Group had nearly 3.1 mn current account customers with a total balance of over RUB 78 bn across all their accounts. The Group's SME business has grown its customer base to over 292k SME customers

