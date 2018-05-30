GoodBarber 4.5: The App Builder With Unparalleled Performance And Productivity

AJACCIO, France, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodBarber, Europe's leading app builder, announces the release of version 4.5.

In 2018, mobile traffic surpassed desktop traffic, making mobile presence key for attracting and retaining users. While native applications' strength lies in their engagement power, the mobile web offers equally important opportunities in terms of traffic acquisition.

Accounting for 3 times more visibility than a native app and 8 times more time spent than on a classic website, Progressive Web Apps are the apps and websites of the future. PWAs offer user experience that is just as perfect on mobile as it is on desktop, and work a lot like native apps.

GoodBarber was the first, cutting-edge app builder to offer the option to create PWAs and native apps. GoodBarber 4.5 provides a complete, intuitive work space, allowing for apps to be created without any coding knowledge. The best tool for conquering both the web and mobile, for 1/20th of the price.

The fastest app builder

GoodBarber 4.5 is a leap forward in terms of speed.

Native GoodBarber apps are created to take full advantage of the power of the phone. Its PWAs use the advanced Service Worker element to boast almost instantaneous loading time.

The back office (the management interface) in particular got optimized, allowing for up to 50% faster navigation in the most visited pages.

The app builder that emphasizes design and productivity

GoodBarber 4.5 takes content publishers to the next level. With the most carefully thought-out user interface you can find on the market, it allows for apps distributed via 3 channels to be created simultaneously: the web, the App Store, and Google Play.

Designers will enjoy endless settings-a real feat for a CMS, which remains easy to use without compromising on the range of customization options. The modular home page concept allows them to create optimal user experience, regardless of the device the app is being used on.

About GoodBarber

GoodBarber is Europe's leading app builder. Today, more than 30,000 apps are running thanks to its technology.

contact@goodbarber.com