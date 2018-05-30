Really Simple Systems CRM Releases Final Phase of GDPR Compliance Tools

PETERSFIELD, England, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has launched the final phase of its development to enable customer compliance with the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

This latest release provides a full suite of GDPR compliance tools with the Really Simple Systems' Marketing Module, enabling customers to collect, record and manage mailing consents.

The product launch comes in the rush for organizations to comply with the European Union's (EU) new data protection legislation which became law on 25thMay 2018. One of the key issues of GDPR for marketers is the need to gain "explicit consent" from an individual before they can engage in digital marketing communication. This includes email, SMS messaging and telephone calls.

The Really Simple Systems GDPR compliance tools provide customers with the building blocks to assist them in achieving compliance. Whilst the previous two product releases concentrated on collecting consents in the run up to the May deadline, this final roll-out allows the selection of contacts who have given consent for mailing segmentation. Users can create a profile of customers to mail using the data in the CRM system then cross-refer this with a consent record, and whether the contact is based in a country that is subject to GDPR.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson, commented 'GDPR is biggest marketing and compliance challenge businesses have faced for some time. We've embraced the regulation as a positive development for individuals' data protection and a real opportunity for business'.

Really Simple Systems announced its own compliance with GDPR in September 2017, and earlier this year released the first phase development letting its customers collect consent data from online registrations, followed by the second phase to collect consent from an existing contact database.

To support customers as they prepare for GDPR, Really Simple Systems has been running a series of webinars on the subject. The next is on Tuesday, 26thJune 2018.

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 100 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts and the British Museum. Featuring an integrated marketing module, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.