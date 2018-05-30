Through the Piattaforma Performance Impianti, developed by energy agency GSE, owners of PV plants above 1 MW in size will be able to conduct geo-analytical comparative analysis between projects while visualizing performance levels and sharing best practiceItalian state-run energy agency Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) has launched the "Piattaforma Performance Impianti" digital platform for monitoring PV plants with a capacity of over 1 MW. The agency stressed the new platform is intended to create a direct channel between solar park operators to enhance the information assets the organisation ...

