Takko Fashion Publishes Its Annual Report for 2017/2018

TELGTE, Germany, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales and adjusted EBITDA continue to rise

Takko Fashion ("The Group"), a leading European Smart Discounter in the apparel market with almost 1,900 stores across 17 countries in Western, Central and Eastern Europe, today announces positive results for the full fiscal year 17/18:

Net revenue increased by 1.3% to 1,116.3 million euros in FY 17/18, including an increase in Like-for-like (LfL) sales of 1.7%. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 10.9% to 148.1 million euros in FY 17/18, against 133.5 million euros in FY16/17. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.3% in FY 17/18, against 12.1% in FY16/17.

Net cash flow from operating activities decreased slightly from 121.1 million euros in FY 16/17 to 120.0 million euros in FY 17/18. Net cash used in investing activities increased from 11.2 million to 16.6 million euros.

Takko Fashion has opened 74 new stores in the past fiscal year and now has 1872 stores (as of January 2018).

"Overall, we are very satisfied with the course of the fiscal year and continued to perform very well thanks to a strong performance. We want to continue growing - nationally and internationally ", says CEO Arnold Mattschull.

The Smart Discounter is planning to open more than 100 new stores in the current financial year, and international expansion is also set to pick up speed. In spring, the company opened its first stores in France. Overall, the Smart Discounter is planning 13 new openings in France this year. "We are testing the market, but we see great potential for Takko Fashion in France," explains CEO Arnold Mattschull.

