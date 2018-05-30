HERE Technologies and Sigfox today announced a partnership to develop and deploy a global location service that will open new opportunities for IoT applications, particularly in supply chain and logistics.

By integrating global coverage of wifi hotspots from HERE with the Sigfox worldwide network and geolocation engine, industry and consumers will be able to locate their assets everywhere, both indoors (including inside factories warehouses and other buildings) and outdoors, without any additional infrastructure, regardless of the size and quantity of assets.

The use of IoT asset tracking solutions in the global supply chain and logistics sector could create $1.9 trillion of economic value, according to Cisco and DHL, the world's largest logistics provider. Current Real Time Location Services (RTLS) solutions are not always viable due to the high cost sensitivity and the short battery life constraints. This partnership also expands asset tracking opportunities for companies that could not previously afford geolocation services. The unique combination of both HERE and Sigfox technologies and their worldwide footprint enables clients to not only locate their assets, but to collect useful data that will help them to optimize their flows, ensure better transport conditions and increase service reliability. Use cases currently in live phase include air transport, luggage/trolley management, location of stolen/missing cars cars, industrial asset management and location of shipping containers.

«Our partnership with Sigfox reinforces HERE as a major player in IoT» said Christophe Hamaide, Senior Account Executive at HERE. The HERE Location Suite references billions of Wi-Fi hotspots, and through this joint initiative, we will be able to pinpoint the location of millions of connected objects all around the world in the coming years.

"This partnership is another major step to accomplish Sigfox's ambitious vision to become the most competitive provider of industrial data in IoT" said Laetitia Jay, Chief Marketing Officer at Sigfox. "Locating assets while guaranteeing the lowest total cost of ownership of the solution is a key driver for logistics and supply chain industry to benefit from massive IoT business impact."

About Sigfox

Sigfox is the world's leading IoT service provider thanks to its global network that connects billions of devices to the Internet while consuming as little energy as possible, as simply as possible. Sigfox's unique approach to device-to-cloud communications addresses the three greatest barriers to global IoT adoption: cost, energy consumption, and global scalability.

Today, the network is present in 45 countries and on track to cover 60 by 2018. With millions of objects connected and a rapidly growing partner ecosystem, Sigfox empowers companies to move their business model towards more digital services. Founded in 2010 by Ludovic Le Moan and Christophe Fourtet, the company is headquartered in Labège near Toulouse, France's "IoT Valley". Sigfox also has offices in Paris, Madrid, Munich, Boston, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, Sao Paulo and Tokyo.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, businesses and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.

