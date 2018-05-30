TP ICAP said on Wednesday that chairman Rupert Robson plans to retire at the end of December. Robson joined the board of Tullett Prebon in January 2007 and became chairman in March 2013. TP ICAP said it will now undertake a comprehensive search for a new non-executive chairman, led by senior independent director Angela Knight. Robson said: "TP ICAP has undergone enormous change in recent years. It is now the world's largest inter-dealer broker. It is roughly halfway through the integration of ...

