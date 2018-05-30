Royal Bank of Scotland is looking for a new chief financial officer after announcing the departure of Ewen Stevenson as the government prepares to sell some of its stake in the bank. RBS said Stevenson was leaving for a new job elsewhere after four years in the post. He has worked closely with his fellow New Zealander, chief executive Ross McEwan, to revive the fortunes of the government-controlled bank. If, as some analysts expect, McEwan announces his departure in 2018, both the executive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...