LONDON, May 30, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - A campaign by AMV BBDO for Libresse/Bodyform has won the Grand Prix in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose category of the 2018 WARC Awards, a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness.The global campaign 'bloodnormal' for Bodyform, the feminine hygiene brand, used a digital film to break taboos and connect with women globally. As well as winning the Grand Prix, the campaign also won the Evaluation Award, for a brand purpose strategy that has gone the extra mile in measuring both commercial and societal impact.Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, jury member Jo Arden, Chief Strategy Officer, MullenLowe Group UK, said: "This is an unbelievably great case study. It makes me proud of advertising."A further three Golds, five Silvers, four Bronzes and two more Special Awards have been won in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose category, which recognises marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.The winners, as selected by the 17-strong jury panel (www.warc.com/WARCAwards/purpose-judges.infoclaudia-willvonseder) made up of both agency and client-side industry professionals chaired by Claudia Willvonseder, Chief Marketing Officer, IKEA, are:Grand Prixbloodnormal - Libresse/Bodyform - Essity - AMV BBDO - Global - + Evaluation AwardGoldGender Violence - Tecate - Heineken - Nomades - MexicoHelping India cope with the death of cash - Paytm - One97 Communications - McCann Worldgroup India - India + Employee Engagement AwardTouch - Johnson's Baby - Johnson & Johnson Indonesia - BBDO Indonesia - Indonesia + Smart Spender AwardSilverThe Vaseline Healing Project - Vaseline - Unilever - BBH New York - United StatesAn ocean of good - Aquaguard - Eureka Forbes - Triton Communications - IndiaMakeWhatsNext in STEM - Microsoft - m:united//McCann - GlobalA beacon of light in the dark - Guinness - Diageo - AMV BBDO - Irish Republic, United KingdomBeautiful Lengths - Pantene - Procter & Gamble - MediaCom Connections Israel, Adler Chomsky (Grey Israel) - IsraelBronzeGirls Do(n't) Fight - Reebok - McCann Worldgroup India - IndiaCook with Her - Puck - Arla Foods - FP7/DXB - Saudi ArabiaThe doll that chose to drive - Audi Spain - Volkswagen Group Espana - Proximity Barcelona - SpainSea Hero Quest - Deutsche Telekom - Saatchi & Saatchi London - GlobalView on www.warc.com/warcawards.prize the winning case studies in the Effective Use of Brand Purpose.The winners of the Effective Innovation category are already announced. The Effective Content Strategy and Effective Social Strategy winners will be revealed shortly.The annual WARC Awards scheme is a global search for next-generation marketing effectiveness. It is free to enter and there is a $40,000 prize fund for the winning papers spread across the four categories, each one with its own high calibre judging panel and set of Special Awards.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence, insights and data from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.